North Logan man arrested for multiple counts of felony child abuse

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — A North Logan man was arrested for multiple counts of felony child abuse after a search warrant was issued and investigators searched his home.

37-year-old Richard Martinez was arrested for four counts of physical child abuse, all of which are second-degree felonies.

Officials with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies, in cooperation with the North Park Police Department, executed a search warrant at a home near 2200 South 700 East.

The warrant “was the result of the cooperation and hard work from detectives in both agencies,” sheriff’s officials stated.

The victim of the alleged child abuse was removed from the home when the abuse was suspected by Division of Child and Family Services, officials said.

Detectives are still processing evidence and conducting interviews as part of their investigation into the case.