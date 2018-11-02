Meet our First Teacher(s) of the Month!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every month during the school year, Cyprus Credit Union will choose a deserving teacher to win up to $1,000 in prizes to spend both on themselves, and their classrooms.

Fox13's Amanda Jones and Karen Seo of Cyprus Credit Union surprised not just one, but two Sands Springs Elementary School teachers with this month's Teacher of the Month Award! One of their student's parents nominated the co-teachers; here is what her nomination said:

"Terra Moss is a veteran teacher who has been at Sand Springs for almost 10 years. She is constantly working for her students’ welfare. She is concerned for each one of them on a personal level and is proactive in seeking out solutions to her students’ challenges. When you watch her teach, it is easy to see that she has a strong relationship with her students and that this relationship makes all the difference in these kids’ lives. She is a strong team member who is willing to help other teachers and who showers the school with a kind and positive attitude. If you don’t see Terra at school, she might be hard to find! Try looking in New York or Paris!"

"Melissa Skousen came to Sand Springs when her family moved here from the Salt Lake Valley. She previously taught in the Murray school district and has been teaching in Davis for almost 10 years. We are lucky to have such an invested Spanish Immersion teacher. Melissa is a caring mother of 7 children, all of whom are adopted! She is a fabulous mom! She truly cares for kids and is always a strong advocate for what is best for her students. If you don’t see Melissa at school, she might be at Swig or Fizz getting a drink, especially on double punch Wednesday at Fizz!"

You can nominate teachers by clicking here (fox13now.com/2018/09/26/nominate-your-favorite-educator-for-teacher-of-the-month/), and telling us in 100 words or less why this teacher should be chosen as 'Teacher of the Month.'