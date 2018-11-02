× Man allegedly sets fire to Parowan home twice in three days

ST. GEORGE — The St. George News reported that multiple charges were filed against a man in connection with a fire that destroyed a residence in Parowan after he allegedly started the blaze twice, investigators say.

Douglas Jack Carter, 32, was charged Friday with one first-degree felony count of aggravated arson and two class A misdemeanor counts of arson and was scheduled to make an initial appearance in the 5th District Court in Cedar City.

The charges stem from an incident Monday when firefighters were called to a house fire in the area of West 300 South in Parowan shortly before 4:30 a.m. They found smoke coming from a fire burning in a small corner of the front room, Parowan Fire Chief David Schiers said.

“We were able to put that one out fairly quickly because it was confined to a wall in the front of the house and was extinguished before it had a chance to spread,” he said.

