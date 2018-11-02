Legendary Utah political pollster Dan Jones has died

“Dan was a remarkable man who had a profound impact on Utah’s political landscape. But most importantly, he was a great friend,” Hatch wrote. “Elaine and I will miss him dearly. My prayers are with Pat and the Jones family at this difficult time.”

Jones also conducted polls and provided guidance to Gov. Gary Herbert and Zions Bank CEO Scott Anderson. He was a mainstay at the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics. He also previously polled for media organizations, including The Salt Lake Tribune, Deseret News and Utah Policy.

Click here to read about Jones’ legacy on The Salt Lake Tribune.