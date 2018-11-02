× Lawsuit filed against SL Co. clerk over potentially thousands of missing ballots

SALT LAKE CITY — A lawsuit has been filed against Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen over potentially thousands of ballots that haven’t been sent to voters.

Rep. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, and Rozan Mitchell, the Republican candidate for Salt Lake County Clerk, sued Swensen late Thursday night in 3rd District Court. The lawsuit seeks to hold Swensen responsible for mail-in ballots not reaching voters by the Oct. 16 deadline.

“The timely mailing of absentee ballots is critical to conducting a proper election

that reflects the deliberate and reasoned votes of citizens. Voters who opted to receive an absentee ballot may not receive one in time, or with enough time to make a deliberate and reasoned decision. Because Salt Lake County conducts absentee voting, the number of voting locations are limited. If thousands of voters do not timely receive their absentee ballot, it may result in serious consequences to the outcome of elections,” the lawsuit states.

Swensen, a Democrat who is seeking re-election, has blamed the ballot’s printers in Washington state for the issue.

The lawsuit seeks the names of voters who have not received ballots and an accounting of how many absentee ballots voters didn’t get.

