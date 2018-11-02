Fast Cars Friday: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the best of the best; if it says "AMG," that means it's top-of-the-line EVERYTHING from the best leather to the fastest engine upgrades. So this week's Fast Car is truly one-of-a-kind, as it's the "AMG" version of the Mercedes-Benz GT C from Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake.

AMG Specialist Spence Smith walks us through some of the amazing features in this week's episode.

Specs

Engine: Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8

Transmission: 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior: designo Selenite Grey Magno

Interior: Silver Pearl/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather

Features

• Auto Climate Control

• Backup Camera

• Bluetooth

• Distronic

• Fog Lights

• Heated Seats

• Navigation System

• Parking Sensors / Assist

• Parktronic

Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake City, is a Ken Garff Dealership, has been in business for 60 years and was Utah`s flagship Mercedes-Benz dealership. They just received an award from Mercedes for that milestone.

Visit them at KenGarffMercedes.com.