Fast Cars Friday: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C

Posted 3:24 pm, November 2, 2018, by , Updated at 11:58AM, November 1, 2018

It's the best of the best; if it says "AMG," that means it's top-of-the-line EVERYTHING from the best leather to the fastest engine upgrades. So this week's Fast Car is truly one-of-a-kind, as it's the "AMG" version of the Mercedes-Benz GT C from Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake.

AMG Specialist Spence Smith walks us through some of the amazing features in this week's episode.

Specs

  • Engine: Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8
  • Transmission: 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD
  • Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
  • Exterior: designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • Interior: Silver Pearl/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather

Features
• Auto Climate Control
• Backup Camera
• Bluetooth
• Distronic
• Fog Lights
• Heated Seats
• Navigation System
• Parking Sensors / Assist
• Parktronic

Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake City, is a Ken Garff Dealership, has been in business for 60 years and was Utah`s flagship Mercedes-Benz dealership. They just received an award from Mercedes for that milestone.

Visit them at KenGarffMercedes.com.