Fast Cars Friday: Mercedes-Benz AMG GT C

It's the best of the best; if it says "AMG," that means it's top-of-the-line EVERYTHING from the best leather to the fastest engine upgrades. So this week's Fast Car is truly one-of-a-kind, as it's the "AMG" version of the Mercedes-Benz GT C from Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake.
AMG Specialist Spence Smith walks us through some of the amazing features in this week's episode.
Specs
- Engine: Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-8
- Transmission: 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD
- Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive
- Exterior: designo Selenite Grey Magno
- Interior: Silver Pearl/Black Exclusive Nappa Leather
Features
• Auto Climate Control
• Backup Camera
• Bluetooth
• Distronic
• Fog Lights
• Heated Seats
• Navigation System
• Parking Sensors / Assist
• Parktronic
Mercedes-Benz of Salt Lake City, is a Ken Garff Dealership, has been in business for 60 years and was Utah`s flagship Mercedes-Benz dealership. They just received an award from Mercedes for that milestone.
Visit them at KenGarffMercedes.com.