Family grateful for ‘miracles’ and organ donation, while coping with death of 3-year-old daughter

If a name can capture a personality, Sunny Mahe shines brightly.

Almost two years ago, Sunny and her former BYU star football player husband lost their 3-year-old girl, Elsie.

A freak accident at home left Elsie tangled in the chords of a window blind, an accident that would ultimately take her life.

After being rushed to the hospital, the bright-eyed Elsie did not fall through.

Still, Sunny and her husband believe that what they call miracles allowed Elsie's organs to be donated.

"Her heart, her kidneys, her liver, her corneas [were donated]" Sunny said. "That was just a beautiful healing option for us- that our pain can now be turned into another's joy."

Watch the video above to hear more about Elsie and her family, and how they are celebrating her life.

To learn about becoming an organ donor, click here.