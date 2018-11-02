Annie is only five months old, and she wants to be your baby

Annie is a five month old Chihween puppy.
She's a sweet girl and is good with other dogs and cats.
She is almost housebroken, and she is kennel trained.
Annie loves kids and should be adopted to a family with another dog.
She's spayed and current on all vaccinations and she's chipped.
Annie's adoption fee is $300.
If you'd like to adopt Annie, visit: www.hearts4paws.org and fill out an application online.
Hearts 4 Paws will be at Petco in West Valley City Saturday, November 3 from 1-5 p.m. with other animals hoping to find a forever home.