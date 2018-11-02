Annie is only five months old, and she wants to be your baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Annie is a five month old Chihween puppy.

She's a sweet girl and is good with other dogs and cats.

She is almost housebroken, and she is kennel trained.

Annie loves kids and should be adopted to a family with another dog.

She's spayed and current on all vaccinations and she's chipped.

Annie's adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like to adopt Annie, visit: www.hearts4paws.org and fill out an application online.

Hearts 4 Paws will be at Petco in West Valley City Saturday, November 3 from 1-5 p.m. with other animals hoping to find a forever home.