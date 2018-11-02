Alec Baldwin arrested in New York after dispute over parking spot

Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday for assault related to a dispute over a parking spot, according to New York police.

NYPD Lieutenant John Grimpel told CNN the incident occurred on 10th Street in Manhattan but did not elaborate on the circumstances.

Baldwin is in custody at the 6th precinct and charges are pending, the NYPD said.

In addition to portraying president Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” Baldwin currently hosts a Sunday talk show on ABC, called “The Alec Baldwin Show.”

A representative for Baldwin has not yet responded to CNN’s request for comment.