A Kurt Bestor Christmas is right around the corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is over, and the holidays are knocking at the door.

Kurt Bestor is ready for A Kurt Bestor Christmas. Good seats are still available by going to arttix.org.

St George - Dec 6-8

Salt Lake City - Dec 13-15 Eccles Theatre

December 18- Pocatello - Idaho State University

Dec 20 - Rexburg - Madison High School

Dec 21- 25 Park City - Egyptian Theater

In addition to his concert hall concerts, Kurt is also taking his tour on the road and spreading Peace on Earth through music and the spirit of the holidays. Tour stops will each have a mini concert from Kurt. It all kicks off on November 12th with a Veterans Day concert with Nate Wade Subaru. Other stops are the VA Care Center on November 27, the Ronald McDonald House on November 29, the Huntsman Cancer Institute on December 3 and on December 4 the tour wraps up at Shriner's Hospital.

You can find more information at www.kurtbestor.com.