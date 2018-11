Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fall Orchid Show is coming up this weekend at Red Butte Garden.

It's put on by the Utah Orchid Society and this year's theme is 'A Sea of Orchids'.

Be sure to schedule some time to visit the show Saturday, November 3rd (9am to 5 pm) or Sunday, November 4 (9am to 4pm).

Orchids will be available for sale and there will be people to help you get started growing orchids.

For more information, please visit: utahorchidsociety.org.