× Utah now accepting applications for heating assistance program

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns with low income could be eligible to receive assistance from the state in paying their heating and air conditioning bills.

The Home Energy Assistance Target (H.E.A.T.) program is also used to help eligible participants weatherize their homes to improve energy efficiency.

“Even as Utah’s unemployment remains low, there are still many families struggling to make ends meet,” said Utah Housing and Community Development Division HEAT Program Manager Sue Kolthoff in a news release sent to FOX 13. “The energy subsidies we are releasing this season will help more families afford heat and avert difficult choices many Utahns face between paying for heat and paying for other essentials like food and medicine.”

To qualify, a family must earn less than 150 percent of the federal poverty level – about $37,656 for a family of four. The program gives priority to households with the highest energy burdens in relation to household income. Vulnerable individuals like young children, elderly people and disabled people are also given special consideration for H.E.A.T. assistance.

Call 2-1-1 or visit jobs.utah.gov/heat for further information.