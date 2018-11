WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah β€” A TRAX train was derailed Thursday evening at 3100 South 2700 West in West Valley City.

Carl Arky with UTA confirmed that a train had been derailed, but the cause or whether there were any injuries is unknown.

TRAX Alert 7:41 pm: A bus bridge has been activated between Redwood Junction and West Valley Central, which will take time to assemble. Expect delays to increase to about 10-25 minutes on the Green Line due to a derailed train in West Valley. — UTA (@RideUTA) November 2, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back with Fox 13 for updates.