Stop playing it safe with only dark colored activewear

Toss the pee pants, and bring on those light colors with the Viveve treatment!

Activewear fashion is a real thing, and who wants to steer clear of certain clothing items because of the ‘workout pees?’ Ladies, be confident, and buy those light colored leggings! The Viveve treatment at Enlighten Laser can help you ‘ditch the pad’ and the ‘workout pees’ once and for all!

Stress urinary incontinence is the formal term for the bladder leaks that so many women are

experiencing at the gym. It is extremely common to have the ‘workout pees,’ but you don’t have to live with it! In addition to exercise, bladder leaks due to SUI can occur when you laugh, sneeze, cough, or jump. Having multiple children can stretch the vaginal tissue, which can

compound these issues for women. It is also very common to have stress urinary incontinence as a woman matures in age. The Viveve treatment addresses mild to moderate symptoms of stress urinary incontinence, as well as other sexual function related vaginal issues.

The Viveve treatment is a life changing, non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment that tightens and tones the vaginal canal, and stimulates cellular collagen production! Viveve uses radiofrequency energy that is pulsed out of a small treatment tip, and is completely pain-free, quick and easy, with no downtime! The treatment is performed by Dr. Molly Mears OB/GYN.

Dark colored activewear may not be the only concern when ladies are headed out the door to the gym. A maxi-pad could be an embarrassing and uncomfortable addition to an outfit in an attempt to catch and absorb those bladder leaks. With the Viveve treatment, you can ‘ditch the pad’ for good!

Enlighten Laser is currently running a special on the Viveve Treatment for 30% off! You won’t want to miss this incredible pricing.

