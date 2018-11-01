Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steak Fajita Salads in Taco Bowls

Ingredients:

6 (10” or 12”) flour tortillas

cooking spray

3 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil, divided

1 lb. boneless steak

1 bell pepper, any color, seeded, thinly sliced

1 small white onion, sliced

2 cups mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 jalapeno or serrano pepper, seeded, diced (optional)

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed

3 cups iceberg lettuce, shredded

Salt and Pepper

Suggested Toppings

Sour Cream

Diced Tomato

Salsa

Chopped green onions

Sliced olives

Shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Directions:

Use non-stick fluted tortilla shell pans or a medium bowl and aluminum foil to make the taco bowl. Spray the tortillas with non-stick spray on each side. If using the shell pans, press the tortillas into each one. If using the bowls, turn them upside down, press the tortillas around the bottom of the bowl. Wrap each one with aluminum foil up to the top of the bowl, leaving 1” of the tortilla out at the top. Place bowls on a baking sheet. Bake for 2-3 minutes or until edges of each tortilla are slightly golden brown.

In a large skillet over medium high heat, add half of the oil. Season steak on both sides with salt and pepper. Cook the steak until desired doneness. Let rest for five minutes. Slice into thin slices.

In the same skillet up to medium high heat, add remaining (1 1/2 tablespoons) of oil. Saute the pepper, onion, mushrooms and jalapeno or serrano pepper, if using, for 5-6 minutes or until slightly softened. Season with chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Add black beans and cook for another minute.

To assemble, divide shredded lettuce in the bottom of each taco bowl. Divide the sautéed vegetables on top of the lettuce. Divide the steak for each taco bowl. Top with desired toppings. Serve immediately.

Note: Add ranch or blue cheese dressing, if desired.

Sponsor: UT Beef Council