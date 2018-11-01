Stabbing in Walmart parking lot leads to police chase in West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- A man is in custody after police say a stabbing in a Walmart parking lot led to a police pursuit early Thursday morning.

West Jordan Police said things began around 2:30 a.m. at a Walmart in West Jordan, 7671 South 3800 West, where employees noticed a man wearing a Walmart jacket but didn't recognize him.

Employees confronted the man, who stabbed someone in the shoulder in the parking lot and fled.

The person who was stabbed suffered a puncture wound not considered life-threatening.

Police pursued the suspect as he fled in a green pickup truck, and they tried to spike his tires twice before the 15-minute chase came to an end.

While the chase went from West Jordan to Midvale, Murray and Taylorsville, it ended up back in West Jordan only a couple of miles from the Walmart where things began.

The man was taken into custody but his identity has not yet been released.