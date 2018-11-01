× Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Kaysville

KAYSVILLE, Utah — One person is dead after being struck by a car in Kaysville Thursday morning.

Dispatchers confirm one person was killed in the crash, which occurred around 7:15 a.m. in the area of Nicholls Road and Main Street.

The identity of the deceased has not been released, and specific details about the crash were not immediately available.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.