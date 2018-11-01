Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pasta with Roasted Winter Squash and Browned Butter, serves 4

Ingredients:

1 lb. squash, peeled and cut into 1 inch dice. Use your favorite variety of squash.

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 lb. pasta (penne, rigatoni, etc.)

½ lb. bacon, chopped

¼ c. shallot, thinly sliced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 stick salted butter

4 sage leaved, chopped

¼ c. parmesan cheese, grated

*optional* 4 chicken breasts if using as a main dish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425. In a large bowl, toss the squash with the oil, salt and pepper. Place on a sheet pan and roast 25 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

Brown the butter by placing the stick of butter in a small pot over medium heat. Melt and continue to cook 5 to 10 minutes. The butter will foam slightly but will dissipate gradually. Cook just until the butter turns slightly brown and smells nutty. Keep a close eye on it as it will burn quickly. Strain through a fine meshed sieve to remove the solids. Set aside.

Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain and toss in a little oil. Set aside.

In a large saute pan, cook the bacon until crisp. Drain on a paper towel and discard all but about 2 tbsp. of the bacon fat.

Cook the shallot in the reserved bacon fat over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another 2 minutes. Add the squash and cooked bacon to the pan. Add the pasta then toss with the browned butter. Serve immediately garnished with grated parm cheese. If using as a main dish. Serve with seasoned and cooked chicken breast.

Recipe sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug