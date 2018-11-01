Pasta with Roasted Winter Squash and Browned Butter, serves 4
Ingredients:
1 lb. squash, peeled and cut into 1 inch dice. Use your favorite variety of squash.
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. pepper
1 lb. pasta (penne, rigatoni, etc.)
½ lb. bacon, chopped
¼ c. shallot, thinly sliced
1 tbsp. garlic, minced
1 stick salted butter
4 sage leaved, chopped
¼ c. parmesan cheese, grated
*optional* 4 chicken breasts if using as a main dish
Directions:
Preheat oven to 425. In a large bowl, toss the squash with the oil, salt and pepper. Place on a sheet pan and roast 25 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
Brown the butter by placing the stick of butter in a small pot over medium heat. Melt and continue to cook 5 to 10 minutes. The butter will foam slightly but will dissipate gradually. Cook just until the butter turns slightly brown and smells nutty. Keep a close eye on it as it will burn quickly. Strain through a fine meshed sieve to remove the solids. Set aside.
Cook the pasta according to package directions. Drain and toss in a little oil. Set aside.
In a large saute pan, cook the bacon until crisp. Drain on a paper towel and discard all but about 2 tbsp. of the bacon fat.
Cook the shallot in the reserved bacon fat over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another 2 minutes. Add the squash and cooked bacon to the pan. Add the pasta then toss with the browned butter. Serve immediately garnished with grated parm cheese. If using as a main dish. Serve with seasoned and cooked chicken breast.
