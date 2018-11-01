Officials identify set of remains found in Arizona as missing Utah woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office identified one of two sets of human remains found in the Arizona desert as belonging to missing Utah woman Susan McFalls Thursday afternoon.

On October 18, dispatchers received a call about human remains found near the Virgin River Gorge in the Arizona Strip area. Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detectives responded to the scene.

Medical examiners were able to identify one of the sets of remains as belonging to 63-year-old Susan McFalls by comparing medical records to a medical device located with the remains.

The second body has not yet been identified and the investigation is ongoing. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the remains have been forward to the FBI Crime Lab for scientific examination.

Susan McFalls and her husband Jerry went missing nearly 10 months ago.