Mexico’s Supreme Court rules ban on recreational marijuana unconstitutional

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s Supreme Court has ruled a ban on recreational marijuana use is unconstitutional.

Reuters reports the nation’s highest court found in favor of a pair of legal challenges filed against the prohibition against marijuana use and states the ruling effectively leaves it up to lawmakers to regulate use of the substance.

The two decisions make five similar rulings on the matter, which sets a precedent lower Mexican courts must adhere to.

