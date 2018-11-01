How you can make a difference this holiday season with Feed It Forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Feed It Forward Campaign is running through November 11, 2018 and for the second year in a row, Security Service Federal Credit Union is taking part by giving back to the community and making a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

All food and monetary donations go directly to the Salvation Army to help supply their food pantry.

Anyone can drop off non-perishable food items or make a monetary donation at any Security Service location in Utah.

And, any little bit counts. Every $1 dollar equals 3.5 pounds of food.

You can also donate online and learn more about Feed It Forward at saltlakecity.salvationarmy.org.