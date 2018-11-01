Fifty Utah veterans to travel to Washington D.C. on Honor Flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A group of Utah veterans are embarking on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Fifty veterans from across Utah are taking chartered flights to our nation's capital.

Half of the group departs from St. George, while Tamara Vaifanua was there to see off the other half as they leave from Salt Lake City Thursday.

Honor Flight is a program that gives veterans the chance to see war memorials honoring veterans firsthand.

The 2018 Utah Honor Flight is sponsored by Nate Wade Subaru, and the program covers all travel, lodging, dining and transpiration costs for the veterans.