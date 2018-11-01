Easily Learn Acrylic Painting with this Popular YouTuber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you a fan of Pinterest? Do you love to D-I-Y, or want to start doing projects at home? If so, there's an event happening soon that you may want to attend!

Roxanne Bennett started the Pinners Conference 6 years ago, watching it grow into an event that gathers hundreds of vendors, speakers and Pinners.

This year, the event happens at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy, on November 2nd and 3rd, 2018.

Attendees will find more than 350 unique shops from your favorite online brands, with creative stations through out the event. One can also attend 108 workshops that feature popular Pinterest trends including, DIY, Home Decor, Food, Hair and Make-up and Photography.

Today, Roxanne brought Pinners Conference Speaker and popular art YouTuber Cinnamon Cooney from the Art Sherpa in to show us how to use acrylic paint. Using some simple layering techniques with a fan brush, Cinnamon successfully showed Amanda how to paint a detailed waterfall scene!

You can get tickets at pinnersconference.com. Use code "fox" for half-off a general admission ticket or "ArtSherpa" for 10% off a class pass.