Cherry Yogurt Pie recipe by Huckleberry Grill

Executive Chef Eric Westover from Huckleberry Grill joined us with a recipe for Cherry Yogurt Pie

Ingredients:

1 large can cherry pie filling

2 small cherry yogurts

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla

2 graham cracker pie crusts

Directions:

Whip the heavy cream with sugar and vanilla until it forms stiff peaks.

Combine the whipped cream with the other ingredients saving a few of the cherries from the pie filling and a small portion of whip cream for decoration. Place filling in Pie crust and chill for 2 hours.

Substitutions:

This recipe allows for endless substitute combinations such as strawberry, peach, apple with vanilla yogurt, pineapple filling with coconut yogurt, etc. You can also substitute vanilla in the whip cream for other flavorings such as orange, raspberry, mint, etc. This recipe can also be made vegan using almond or coconut yogurt and soy or coconut whip cream.

Chef Eric also announced a Thanksgiving Dinner giveaway. Huckleberry Grill is giving away a full meal and two $50 gift certificates. If you'd like to enter the contest, go to Facebook.com/HuckleberryGrill and like the post, share it and tag two friends who you think would like to receive the two runner-up prizes. You can also enter by liking the page and posting on it something that you are thankful for.

Find more information at HuckleberryGrill.com.