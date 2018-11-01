Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bloomin’ Apple Crisp

Ingredients:

4 tbsp salted butter, melted

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

4 large Granny Smith apples or favorite variety

8 caramel squares

2 tbsp lemon juice

Vanilla ice cream for serving

Prepared caramel sauce for serving

For the crumble topping:

1 c rolled “quick” oats

¼ c. brown sugar

¼ c. butter, cold and diced

1 pinch salt

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 375. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a small bowl, combine the melted butter, brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon with a whisk. Set aside.

3. Slice off the top of each apple about ½ down from the stem. Using a melon baller or teaspoon, scoop out the core. Using a paring knife, going in about ½ an inch from the edge of the apple, make a cut about an inch deep going around the apple. Repeat with 2 more circle cuts going smaller going toward the center of the apple. Turn the apple over on the flat side and cut crosswise (almost wedges) being careful not to separate the wedges, about ¾ inch between each cut. Brush each cut apple with lemon juice before starting the next one to prevent browning.

4. Make the crumble topping by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and mixing with a wooden spoon or your clean hands. Mix until combined and crumbly.

5. Place the cut apples cut side up on the sheet pan. Place 2 caramels into the core of each apple, then brush each apple with the butter mixture until it’s gone. Sprinkle the crumble topping evenly onto each apple. Bake for 30 minutes.

6. Serve immediately with vanilla ice cream over the top drizzled with caramel sauce.

Recipe sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug