4-year-old girl nearly drowns in West Valley City hotel pool

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A four-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after nearly drowning in a hotel swimming pool.

Police said the girl was underwater in the deep end of the Holiday Inn Express pool on 3036 Decker Lake Drive in West Valley City.

According to police, the girl was unconscious when they pulled her out of the water and rushed her to Jordan Valley Hospital.

By the time she arrived at the hospital, officials said the girl was conscious and breathing.

Police said the girl is in good condition.