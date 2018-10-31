Utah State University Police issue campus warning about man facing sexual exploitation charges

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University Police put out a Code Blue Alert Wednesday, saying they are worried about a potential threat to campus involving a man facing sexual exploitation charges.

The community safety alert issued Wednesday afternoon states police, “are concerned about a potential threat to the Logan campus from Lonnie Kent Nyman, who was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor [Tuesday]. He has since been released on bail.”

Police state Nyman has ties to campus community members and that he may pose a threat. They did not respond to Fox 13 when asked what “ties” they were referring to.

“If you see Nyman on the Logan campus, please call 911 or contact USU Police at 435-797-1939 immediately,” the alert states. “Do not approach him.”

Court documents indicate Nyman is charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing in materials harmful to a minor and enticing a minor by internet or text.

A statement of probable cause indicates the charges stem from messages the man exchanged with a minor he met on Grindr in March of this year.