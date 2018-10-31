× Two arrested in Springville after man struck with pistol, second man wounded by resulting gunshot

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Two people were arrested after one man was hit with a pistol and a second man suffered a wound from the resulting gunshot.

A press release from Springville Police states officers were dispatched to a report of a gunshot in the Brookside area of Springville around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

As officers were responding, they stopped a vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on 400 South.

There were seven people inside the car, one of whom had been shot in the foot and another who had been hit in the head with a pistol.

Police learned the vehicle had just left the residence officers had initially been dispatched to.

The man who was shot lived at the home with his girlfriend and was in the process of moving some property out of the residence, the press release states.

As the victim was moving the property, an altercation broke out between him and his girlfriend’s brother, identified by police as Eli Edwards.

During that argument the homeowner, 61-year-old Justin Jenkins, came out of the house with a pistol in his hand and hit a 21-year-old male in the head with the gun. The bullet discharged as a result of that blow hit the other victim in the foot.

The two injured men and five other people fled the home after the shooting.

Police ultimately booked Jenkins into jail for discharging a firearm in city limits, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault.

Edwards was booked for aggravated assault for his role in the altercation leading up to the shooting.