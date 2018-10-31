Two arrested after police pursuit ends in crash on I-15 in Bountiful

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOUNTIFUL, Utah – Two people were arrested after a police pursuit ended in a crash on southbound I-15 Wednesday morning.

Police at the scene say things began around 1:30 a.m. when a Bountiful Police officer spotted a vehicle suspected to be stolen.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the man behind the wheel of the car fled. Bountiful Police gave chase but pulled back to let a neighboring jurisdiction take the lead.

That pursuit ultimately ended in a crash on southbound I-15 at mile post 318, which is in the area of 500 West in Bountiful.

The two occupants of the vehicle got out and fled on foot but were captured a short time later.

Lawrence Johnathan Davis, 20, was booked into the Davis County Jail on charges related to the chase as well as vehicle burglary, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stanley Ray Perry, 34, was booked for the chase as well as burglary and theft charges. He was also booked for possession of drug paraphernalia and a charge relating to obtaining multiple identifying documents. He was also a fugitive wanted by adult probation and parole.

Perry was found guilty of felony theft and felony fleeing charges in 2008.

There were no injuries reported.

Police determined the car was in fact stolen. Inside the car they located various stolen property tied to a series of vehicle burglaries.