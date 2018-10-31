Triumph Boulevard bridge over I-15 in Lehi opens Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHI, Utah -- The Utah Department of Transportation is unveiling the Triumph Boulevard bridge crossing, which is expected to help alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

The bridge over I-15 is scheduled to open Thursday morning, and the project is one of 17 bridges and interchanges planned for installation in northern Utah County.

Those bridges and interchanges are part of a project that will expand I-15 from four lanes to six on a stretch of highway known as the I-15 Tech Corridor.

Officials know the construction is an inconvenience for drivers, but they say it is necessary work.

"It's really astounding to think of where Lehi has come from 10 years ago to where it is right now, and that growth is going to continue—so we need to do whatever we can to address the growth and be ready for the future," UDOT spokesman John Gleason said.

In addition to opening the bridge crossing, UDOT is also creating frontage roads on each side of the freeway.

The full project is expected to be completed by 2020.