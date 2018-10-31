× Thai Pumpkin and Chicken Curry

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 medium sugar pie pumpkins

5 Tbsp canola oil, divided

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 shallots, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp Thai red curry paste

1 (13.5 oz) can unsweetened coconut milk

2 Tbsp Asian fish sauce

Juice of 1 lime

2 tsp firmly packed light brown sugar

1 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-size pieces

1 (1 ½ lb) sugar pie pumpkin or butternut squash, halved, seeded, peeled and cut into 1” pieces

2 Tbsp slivered fresh basil

Steamed rice

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cut tops off pumpkins, scoop out the seeds and strings, and discard. Drizzle the inside of each pumpkin with 1 tablespoon oil and season with salt and pepper. Place tops on pumpkins and place pumpkins on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven.

Meanwhile, in a blender, combine the shallots, garlic, and curry paste with 2 tablespoons water and process until smooth.

In a small bowl, combine the coconut milk, fish sauce, lime juice, and brown sugar and stir to dissolve the sugar.

In a large frying pan over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons oil. Add the chicken and cook until browned, 5-7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicken to a bowl. Add the pumpkin to the pan and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with chicken.

Return the pan to medium heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Add the curry base and cook, stirring, for about 10 seconds until fragrant. Stir in the coconut milk mixture and bring to a boil. Add the chicken, pumpkin, and basil and stir to combine. Let cook for 3 minutes.

Divide the cooked rice and chicken-pumpkin mixture between the two pumpkins, and return to the oven to heat through for 20 minutes.