× St. George Police seek help locating missing man who suffers from dementia, schizophrenia

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police in St. George are asking for help locating a missing man who suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

Police tweeted a missing person’s flyer Wednesday for Keith Johnson.

The 66-year-old man was reported missing from the area of 100 East and 2500 South in St. George Wednesday morning.

Police say Johnson suffers from dementia and schizophrenia and may be heading toward Colorado City.

The man is pictured in the flyer embedded below and is described as a white male who stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call St. George Police at 435-627-4300.