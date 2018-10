Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Real Salt Lake Midfielder Luke Mulholland visited Good Day Utah on Halloween to discuss his elaborate costumes and the upcoming playoff contest vs Los Angeles.

Mulholland and his fiance are enthusiastic about Halloween, and often dress up in over-the-top costumes.

Luke and the rest of Real will face Los Angeles FC Thursday night to determine which team will advance in the MLS playoffs. That game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 MDT.