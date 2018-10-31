× Police seize drugs, firearms from Spanish Fork man and woman

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Utah County officials arrested two people Monday night for drug and dangerous weapon possession.

Narcotics detectives with Spanish Fork Police, Provo Police and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rolf Michael Pawelek, 28 and Jennifer Lynn Coplen, 24, Monday night after they obtained a warrant for a Spanish Fork home and searched it, finding drugs and firearms.

Detectives obtained the warrant after gathering information that suggested the home occupants were using and distributing illegal narcotics.

They found 145 grams of heroin, 165 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams marijuana “Dab,” four marijuana plants, 21 pills and a some cocaine in the home. Detectives also found seven different firearms with over 20,000 rounds of ammunition.

Pawelek is considered a “restricted person” and is not supposed to have firearms; he faces seven counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Both Pawelek and Coplen faces first and second degree felonies having to do with drug possession, intent to distribute drugs and producing drugs.

As of Wednesday, Coplen was released from jail after her bail of $10,000 was posted. Pawelek remains in jail; his bail is set at $20,000, cash only.