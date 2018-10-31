Driver taken to hospital after car, school bus collide in Orem

OREM, Utah — One person was taken to a hospital after a school bus carrying five children was involved in a crash in Orem Wednesday morning.

Orem Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:15 a.m., and a photo from the scene shows a damaged passenger vehicle and a damaged school bus in an intersection.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of 1200 North State Street.

Kimberly Bird, Alpine School District, said one of their buses was involved in the crash. Bird said there were five students on board and none were injured but the driver of the bus was shaken up.

Bird said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital but did not have specific information about that person’s injuries.

Bird said another bus arrived at the scene and transported all of the affected students to school. The students are junior high age but it was not immediately clear which school they attend.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.