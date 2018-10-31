× Police arrest man accused of breaking into Layton home, exposing himself while baby and mom slept

LAYTON, Utah — Police arrested a man who allegedly broke into a home and exposed himself near a sleeping infant and adult female in May of this year.

Layton Police arrested Jonathan Gonzalez, 28, and booked him on charges of burglary and “lewdness.” Police said Gonzalez was identified as a person of interest early on in the investigation.

In May, a baby camera recorded footage of a burglar exposing himself and standing next to the bed and crib of a mother and her baby. In addition to this video, police said several search warrants implicated Gonzalez as the man on the video.

According to court documents, during one of their searches police found a pair of shoes, pants and a jacket that matched those worn by the man in the baby camera video.

