Ooey gooey slime popcorn recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alex Daynes from MyOwnMealPlan.blogspot.com joined our special Halloween show with two recipes you can scare up in time for your evening parties.

This Ooey Gooey Slime Popcorn is the perfect green, spooky treat. Then, you can wash it down with Ginger Berry Punch with edible eyeballs.

Ooey Gooey Slime Popcorn

Serves 10

3/4 cup air popped mushroom popcorn

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 bag mini marshmallows

Green Food Dye

Pop Mushroom Popcorn in air popper. Remove unpopped kernels.

In a saucepan over medium/low heat, melt butter.

Once melted, stir in brown sugar and mix until combine.

Next, fold in the mini marshmallows and continue mixing until marshmallows melt down and mixture is smooth.

Finally, stir in green food coloring.

Pour caramel sauce over popcorn and fold until popcorn is evenly coated. Serve.

Ginger Berry Punch

Yields 30 Servings

2 liters Ginger-Ale

1 liter Cranberry Juice

1 can Lychees

1 3 ounce container of blueberries

Dry Ice

In a punch bowl, combine ginger-ale with cranberry juice.

Stuff each Lychee center with a blueberry and add to punch.

Finish with a block of dry ice. Enjoy!