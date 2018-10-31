× National park posts skin-crawling spider photo for Halloween

GLACIER BAY NATIONAL PARK & PRESERVE, Alaska – At first glance it could be a cute dog’s fluffiness under a door, or maybe the fur on a jacket hood?

Nope, it’s spiders.

Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve posted the photo to Facebook, writing:

At first it appeared that to celebrate #Halloween our admin building was sprouting hair, like the Wolf Man. Yet upon closer look, it got creepier — but cool … Those hair-like structures? Legs of hundreds of daddy long-legs!

The park said that the spiders, also known as “harvestmen,” sometimes form these dense packs for protection or hunting.

“The effect is impressive and perfect for this day,” the post reads. “Happy Haunting!”

While fascinating to some, others had a different reaction: