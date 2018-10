Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Euphrates was bred to resemble a giant prehistoric monster dog.

She's a new breed called the American Molossus - the closest genetic descendant of the Mesopotamian Molossus, which was last seen around 5,000 B.C.

Right now she's about seven feet tall if she stands on her hind legs... and she still has a lot of growing left to do.

Euphrates eats about eight cups of dog food a day.

You can follow her on Instagram @darkmountainmolossus. You can find her collar at Oli Collars.