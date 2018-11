× Delays on UTA green line due to train-auto accident

SALT LAKE CITY — A car collided with TRAX train late Wednesday night.

TRAX Alert 9:45 pm: Expect delays on SB Green Line trains from North Temple/ Guadalupe due to a train vs. auto incident. — UTA (@RideUTA) November 1, 2018

UTA Public Information Officer Carl Arky said no one on the train was injured, and the driver of the car was not injured.

An ambulance is heading to the scene as a precaution, Arky said.

This is a developing story. Fox 13 will update it as details emerge.