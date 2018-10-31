× Caramel Corn Blondies

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons

Makes 24 bars

Ingredients:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted, plus more for pan

1 1/4 cups firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 heaping cups caramel corn

1 cup white chocolate chips

Instructions:



Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9”x13” baking pan and line with parchment paper, leaving a 1″ overhang on both long sides.

In a large bowl, add butter and brown sugar and blend until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, blending between additions, until smooth. Add vanilla and salt. Add flour and stir to combine.

Scrape batter into prepared pan and smooth top, pushing batter to edges. Sprinkle evenly with caramel corn and white chocolate chips and press down gently.

Bake blondies until golden brown, 25–30 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack. Lift bar out of pan using parchment overhang and cut into 24 squares.