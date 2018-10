Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 13's Allison Croghan got creative for Halloween and delivered a forecast as a stick figure.

The costume uses a morph suit and a green screen and the result on camera is hilarious or unsettling, depending on who you ask.

This isn't the first time a morph suit has made waves in a weather forecast at Fox 13, as one featured prominently in this April Fool's Day prank from 2013.