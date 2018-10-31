× A real Halloween ‘trick:’ Spider-man robs a candy store

HERRIMAN, Utah — Salt City Sweet Shop in Herriman got more trick than treat this Halloween. A man dressed as Spider-man robbed the candy store at gunpoint early Wednesday evening.

Two employees at the Salt City Sweet Shop on 5136 West and 134000 South said the masked man also had a taser, and made them empty the registers and open the safe in the back of the store.

According to Herriman Police, Spider-man took some cash out, told the workers to stay in the back, then fled the store.

The robbery took all of three minutes.

The employees were unharmed. However, there was no store surveillance and it is unknown how much money was taken.

Police said the suspect is a white male, between 5 feet 5 inches and 6 feet tall.

Although the costume covered the man’s entire body, employees said the back of the costume was open, and they saw a black t-shirt with white writing on the back.