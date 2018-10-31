Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fear Factory supplied the costumes for Amanda (Medusa), Chelsie (witch) and Budah (zombie).

They are part of the authentic wardrobe worn by cast members at the haunted attraction in Salt Lake City.

2018 has been a banner year for the Fear Factory. It was named one of the top 10 best horror events in America by USA Today and the Travel Channel named the Fear Factoroy one of the most haunted places in America. It will culminate with TransWorld Trade Shows and Netherworld Haunted House conducting its 2018 Legendary Haunt Tour, an annual tour of the best haunted houses in America, at the Fear Factory.

You still have time to take part. Fear Factory is open for the season through November 3, 2018 from 7pm until midnight at 666 West 800 South.

Visit fearfactoryslc.com for more information.