Woman seriously injured in rollover crash in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — A woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Holladay Tuesday morning, and westbound lanes of 6200 South are closed in the vicinity.

UDOT stated the crash occurred in the area of 6200 South and 3200 East and first tweeted about the incident just before 3 a.m. Tuesday .

Dispatchers say one woman was seriously injured in the rollover crash. No further injuries were reported.

As of just before 6 a.m., UDOT stated westbound 6200 South is closed at Wasatch Boulevard and drivers should use 3000 East as an alternate route.