Wildlife officials looking for second cougar as livestock deaths continue in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah -- Biologists are on the lookout for a second cougar after more livestock were killed in the Nordic Valley area of Weber County this week.

Wildlife officials shot and mortally wounded a cougar in Weber County over the weekend, and that animal was believed to be behind a series of pet and livestock attacks in the Nordic Valley area.

That animal was filmed with a house cat dangling from its mouth last week.

A resident in the Eden area lost two goats to an animal attack after the first cougar was shot.

Mark Hadley with the Division of Wildlife Resources said the wildlife services branch of the US Department of Agriculture took over that investigation and determined a cougar was responsible for killing the goats, but they do not believe it is the same cougar shot and wounded over the weekend.

Biologists believe the animal wounded Saturday has died, and they said the bite wounds on the various animals indicate attacks from two animals—one of which is younger than the other.

A conservation officer left the carcasses of the slain goats out and observed them hoping to spot the cougar but was not successful. If wildlife officials are able to locate the cougar they plan to euthanize it. They said relocating the animal would only create further issues of this nature.

The DWR posts information online at Wild Aware Utah about avoiding encounters with potentially dangerous wildlife as well as advice for what to do should you encounter one. See below for their advice on cougars, which are also called mountain lions, pumas, panthers and other names.