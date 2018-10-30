× West Jordan police seeking persons of interest in shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police in West Jordan released surveillance stills of two persons of interest, who are wanted for questioning for a shooting that occurred on Oct. 25.

The two individuals fled the area of the shooting in a Chevy or GMC pickup truck that was either gold or tan in color, police said.

Several images of the suspects were released by the police department on their Facebook page:

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Sgt. Monson with the West Jordan Police Department at 801-256-2144.