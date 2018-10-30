× Utah’s DABC wants to know what you really think of their liquor stores

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control is launching a statewide survey to solicit customers’ opinions on state-run liquor stores.

The DABC has begun putting up posters and handing out cards with a QR code and a website address for people to give feedback on liquor stores.

“We really want to hear their suggestions, ways we can improve. If something’s going right, we’d love to hear that as well,” said Cade Meier, the deputy director of the DABC.

The DABC has occasionally solicited comments from the public, but nothing to this magnitude, Meier said. The open-ended survey will help them adjust to consumer feedback. Meier said they were bracing for the good, the bad and the ugly.

“Don’t worry, our feelings won’t be hurt,” he told FOX 13 on Tuesday. “We definitely want to hear from people.”

Already, the DABC has heard from about a hundred people with gripes about long lines and customer service. It’s allowed the agency to adjust some store hours and staff checkouts better, Meier said.

But some things are out of the DABC’s hands. Utah is a liquor control state and the laws are passed by the Utah State Legislature. Meier said that input would also help them pass it on to elected representatives.

“There are certain things we can’t do, but at least we’ll know the information, so we can share that with the people we report to and hopefully make change that’s better for all of Utah,” he said.

The customer feedback survey can be found here.