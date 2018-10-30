U of U officials say they may review campus security in the future following death of student last week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The University of Utah says it may begin talks on how to bolster campus security after an athlete was killed on-campus last week and another student was killed in a shooting a year ago.

University officials said that the discussions on campus safety have not started, but when they do, a team of 14 people will be on campus to work out concerns and possible changes.

Watch the video above to see what officials have to say about the possible upcoming discussions.