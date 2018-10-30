× Two siblings injured after being hit by car on way to school in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Two teens were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening after they were struck by a car while walking to school Tuesday morning.

Officer Scott List with West Jordan Police said the crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the area of 7500 South and 2700 West.

List said three teen siblings were using a crosswalk and were waiting for a safe time to cross. He said it was dark and a driver collided with one of the teens as they crossed, then ran over the toe of another.

The two were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

List said the teens were walking to school when the crash occurred. West Jordan High and Middle are both located within a few blocks of where the crash occurred.